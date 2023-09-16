(Until October, columnist Jim McKee will be contributing new columns on the first week of the month. On other weeks, the Journal Star will publish some of McKee's past columns. This one ran on Feb. 17, 2013.)

Henry Ford began producing the $850 Model T Ford in 1908, but few realize that cars also were manufactured in Nebraska, even in Lincoln. None perhaps sported such an interesting name or showed as much inventive potential as the Beatrice-produced Jonz.

“The first electric car manufactured west of New York was constructed by L.C. Parker and Clyde Hale of Beatrice” in Wehn’s Carriage Factory, according to a 2007 article in the Beatrice Daily Sun, and though a number of local businesses had a part in its inception, only one prototype was built and later sold to the Brandeis family in Omaha.

About 1903, the Cushman Co. of Lincoln reportedly built six cars well before it became famous for its motor scooters, but apparently they were manufactured only for family members and never were intended to be marketed to a wider audience. Perhaps the best known and biggest auto manufacturer in Nebraska built the Fuller in Angus, Neb., where about 150 cars ultimately were built and sold from 1908 to 1910.

Although only an assembly plant, the Ford Motor Co. turned out nearly 500,000 cars from 1916 to the mid-1930s at its five-story, full-square-block facility at 15th and Webster streets in Omaha.

One of the earliest mentions of Charles Chester Jones came in 1906 when he was arrested in Beatrice for breaking the speed limit of 6 miles per hour. The following year, Jones opened an auto dealership and began tinkering with a new engine design. The original design was a unique two-cylinder, three-moving parts, air-cooled, 30 horsepower engine. The quiet engine, later advertised as “the tranquil Jonz,” contained “no valves, springs, rollers or gears, [was] vapor cooled from inside the cylinder [and had] no pumps, no radiator, no water.”

In 1908, the American Automobile Manufacturing Co., with no connection to the Jonz car at that point in time, was established in Kansas City, Mo. That same year, Jones applied for a patent on his engine and, with his pharmacist brother Ellsworth, built a masonry factory building at Seventh and Doane streets in Beatrice. In October the newspaper reported the Jonz Automobile Co. had “completed its experimental machine” and was taken for a test run to Lincoln. The 50-mile trip took 1¼ hours to the Capital City and 1½ hours back with no problems along the way. Jones immediately proceeded to build a green Jonz with red trim for the Chicago Auto Show.

The Jonz Co. merged in 1909 as the Beatrice Automobile Manufacturing & Beatrice Lawn Mower Co. and announced that it would reorganize with “other specialties” also produced. Already short of capital, Jones threatened to move the factory if more money could not be raised. In support of the plea, the Beatrice Sun reported the “factory is now in full blast” and urged people to give financial assistance to ensure the local success. When funds did not materialize immediately and several creditors filed against them, the company was mortgaged to a local savings and loan company. As threatened, outside buyers were solicited, with investors in Illinois, Texas and Wisconsin showing interest.

In mid-1910, it was announced that the Jonz Co. was planning to erect a three-story, 46-by-140-foot addition to its factory in Beatrice. That December, despite the proposed addition, the Beatrice facility closed and was moved to an old woolen mill in New Albany, Ind., across the river from Louisville, Ky., as part of the American Automobile Co.

A large ad ran in “Popular Mechanics” in April 1911 advertising the sale of American Auto stock, saying it required additional capital to fulfill existing orders for $450,000 worth of Jonz cars, now renamed the “American.” Apparently the attempted stock offer was not successful, because in March 1912 American Auto Manufacturing went into receivership.

Although it has been reported that “up to 30 cars were manufactured in Beatrice” only one is now said to be extant. Although there are still numerous Oldsmobiles, Pontiacs and Saturns, and even a few Edsels still on the road, they now are disappearing slowly, joining the moribund Jonz, which almost, but never quite, was a popular American-made automobile.