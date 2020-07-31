International Quilt Museum to reopen Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The International Quilt Museum will reopen its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning Tuesday.

Visitors will be asked to wear masks and social distance, Laura Chapman, museum communications coordinator, said in a release Friday. The museum has additional safety precautions in place including limited building occupancy, hand-sanitation stations and increased cleaning at touch-point areas.

The museum will continue to offer virtual programming such as gallery tours and lectures on its website and social media platforms. For more information on upcoming programs, visit go.unl.edu/0gso.

The world’s largest publicly held quilt collection has a new roster of exhibitions in the galleries including "Nancy Crow Drawings: Monoprints and Riffs," "For the Love of Gaia," "Glasnost and Folk Culture" and “Eliza Hardy Jones: Song Quilts.”

