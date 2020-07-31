You are the owner of this article.
International Quilt Museum to reopen Tuesday
editor's pick

International Quilt Study Center & Museum

The International Quilt Study Center & Museum 

 PHOTO BY LARRY GAWEL

The International Quilt Museum will reopen its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays beginning Tuesday.

Visitors will be asked to wear masks and social distance, Laura Chapman, museum communications coordinator, said in a release Friday. The museum has additional safety precautions in place including limited building occupancy, hand-sanitation stations and increased cleaning at touch-point areas.

The museum will continue to offer virtual programming such as gallery tours and lectures on its website and social media platforms. For more information on upcoming programs, visit go.unl.edu/0gso.

The world’s largest publicly held quilt collection has a new roster of exhibitions in the galleries including "Nancy Crow Drawings: Monoprints and Riffs," "For the Love of Gaia," "Glasnost and Folk Culture" and “Eliza Hardy Jones: Song Quilts.” 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

