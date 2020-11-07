GlenDronach – A scotch for the holidays

GlenDronach has been around since the early days of legal whisky in Scotland. Built in 1826 by James Allardice (whose name now adorns its 18 year offering), the distillery was closed in 1996 and remained silent until being sold in 2002.

Something magical came from that period, though, with bottles released between 2009 and 2017 being up to six years older than the labels stated. Most of those bottles were quickly snapped up when their true provenance was discovered.

Renowned whisky maker Billy Walker bought GlenDronach in 2008, and as is his custom, he capitalized the “D” in the second word of the distillery’s name. “Glen dronach” translates as “valley of the brambles.” He did the same thing with BenRiach, and most recently, GlenAllachie. Thankfully, he also creates really amazing whisky. Spirits giant Brown-Forman purchased GlenDronach and BenRiach in 2016.

GlenDronach is a rarity in the whisky industry, in that all of its scotch is currently matured in sherry barrels – no ex-bourbon here. There are four core releases from GlenDronach: a 12, 15, 18 and 21 year.