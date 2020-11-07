GlenDronach – A scotch for the holidays

GlenDronach has been around since the early days of legal whisky in Scotland. Built in 1826 by James Allardice (whose name now adorns its 18 year offering), the distillery was closed in 1996 and remained silent until being sold in 2002.
Something magical came from that period, though, with bottles released between 2009 and 2017 being up to six years older than the labels stated. Most of those bottles were quickly snapped up when their true provenance was discovered.
Renowned whisky maker Billy Walker bought GlenDronach in 2008, and as is his custom, he capitalized the “D” in the second word of the distillery’s name. “Glen dronach” translates as “valley of the brambles.” He did the same thing with BenRiach, and most recently, GlenAllachie. Thankfully, he also creates really amazing whisky. Spirits giant Brown-Forman purchased GlenDronach and BenRiach in 2016.
GlenDronach is a rarity in the whisky industry, in that all of its scotch is currently matured in sherry barrels – no ex-bourbon here. There are four core releases from GlenDronach: a 12, 15, 18 and 21 year.
Its 12 year offering is about all we see in stores, but it’s quite good. It reminds me of what Macallan 12 used to be about five years ago, before demand outstripped supply and the price went up with the percentage of sherry-aged whisky going down. The 12 year, with a red label, is fully matured in a combination of Oloroso and PX sherry casks. It’s so very easy to drink. Vanilla and raisins on the nose, more raisins and red berry jam on the palate, with just a touch of menthol. A nice, light finish rounds it off.
This whisky received a 92-point rating in an international competition recently, and it’s well deserved. I would venture to say that it’s the best bang for your buck of all the 12 year sherried scotches out there. And, just a week before the deadline for this article, the 15 and 18 joined the 12 on the shelf at The Still. You can also occasionally find the 15, 18 and 21 by the pour in specialty whisky bars, and all three are worth trying if you like sherried scotch.
Whiskey news and notes
• Plans have been unveiled for a $35 million whisky hotel in Los Angeles that includes a whisky fountain and free dram upon check-in. The 134-room hotel is set to open in 2022.
• Highland Park is jumping on the NAS (Non-Age-Statement) Cask Strength bandwagon, with a new Highland Park Cask Strength Release No. 1, bottled at 63.3% and coming soon.
• There’s a new Glenmorangie out, called A Tale of Cake. It’s an NAS bottled in ex-Japanese Tokaji dessert wine casks.
• And, the final release in The Macallan Edition series is out. The Macallan Edition 6 is also NAS, in a mixture of five kinds of American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks. It’s supposed to signify The Macallan’s relationship with the River Spey, which flows alongside the distillery.
Until next time, sláinte!
The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.
