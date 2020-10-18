Former editor has been on photography journey since leaving newspapers

In 2015 he bought a Nikon 750, got a 200-500 mm zoom lens, and started shooting. And he began the long process of teaching himself where he needed to be and when, and what he might see. He familiarized himself with different species of birds and their behaviors.

He drew the line at sitting in a bog of mud in a blind for hours. So he figured out what he needed to do to hand-hold his camera, move around and still get sharp photos with clean backgrounds. That meant considering the angle and position of the sun, the water level of a lake, the weather, the season.

He would follow other photographers online who posted information about locations of migrating or seasonal birds.

His goal became to get a collection of bird species on the plains.

"I revel when I get a new species photographed," he said.

And he now has images of 200 to 220 species.

One of his favorites? The black-necked stilt.

"They're just comical. I can be totally entertained by a group of stilts for a long time," White said.

He has created a blog where he posts photos and writes about what he witnesses.