Crete cops in pajamas turning heads and delivering smiles

The night shift at the Crete Police Department had a pajama party Wednesday.

They drifted in, one by one for the monthly staff meeting, looking like they were ready to set out hot cocoa and cookies and wait for Santa.

Audrey Arbuckle dressed in a red onesie covered with moose in holiday scarves.

She was joined by four of her fellow officers and a sergeant dressed as an elf.

Police Chief Steve Hensel’s first reaction to a cop dressed as Olaf, the snowman from "Frozen," and another in puppy dog PJs with floppy ears appeared to be shock, Arbuckle said Thursday.

“But he was a very good sport, and he had a sense of humor. I think he was kind of proud of us.”

The six-year Crete Police Department veteran and her co-worker Lavance Reed came up with the dress-up idea a month ago.

They’d been talking about the upcoming holidays, and Arbuckle showed Reed a photo of herself and her sister dressed in matching moose PJs.

Turns out Reed had a cozy adult onesie, too.

I’ll wear mine to the December staff meeting, if you wear yours, Reed told Arbuckle.

Deal.