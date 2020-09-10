BenRiach 10 Curiositas: Scotch with a hint of smoke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, cooler temps are here, which for me means fewer cocktails and more single malt scotch. Lucky for me, August’s article ended up in the hands of the PR company for BenRiach. They kindly emailed me to ask if I’d be interested in a virtual tasting of their lineup. Well, of course I would!

The BenRiach distillery opened in 1898, and BenRiach made whisky for just a few years before falling victim to the Pattison crash around the turn of the 20th century. A rather unscrupulous merchant group overextended themselves and caused a crash that took the industry decades to recover from. BenRiach was shuttered for 60 years, finally reopening in 1965. In 1994, it finally released scotch under its own name, for the first time! Amazing that it took almost 100 years.

In 2016, BenRiach was purchased by Brown-Forman, owner of (among others) Jack Daniel's. So there is a steady supply of quality ex-bourbon barrels in which to age scotch. I also need to mention the expertise of master blender Rachel Barrie, who has led the whisky program since 2017 and has presided over the retool and relaunch of the BenRiach lineup.