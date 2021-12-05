Ask the Doctors: Surgical comorbidities increase as people age

Dear Doctor: Can you please talk about the risks to older patients with comorbidities when they're going to have surgery? My sister, who was older and ailing, had a joint replacement surgery. It was done by a very good surgeon and at a good hospital, but she didn't survive to walk again.

Dear Reader: First, we are terribly sorry to hear about the death of your sister. Thank you for bringing up an important topic. About 17% of adults in the United States are 65 or older, and the data show that they account for about 40% of hospital-based surgeries. Add outpatient procedures, and that number is closer to 50%.

There's a range of reasons for this, not the least of which are the physiological stresses associated with reaching older age. In many cases, surgery offers an older adult the best chance at managing an existing medical issue. However, as you point out, not everyone is a good surgical candidate. This is because many are living with additional medical conditions, known as comorbidities, that are not related to the issue the surgery is meant to address. These include high blood pressure; impaired cardiac function; diabetes; kidney disease; obesity; lung conditions such as asthma, COPD or emphysema; digestive disorders; depression; and diminished cognition, to name just a few.