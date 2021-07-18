Ask the Doctors: Surfer's ear occurs during cold, wet conditions

Dear Doctor: What is surfer's ear, and how do you fix it? It happened to my sister a few months ago, and the people she surfs with are saying it's because she won't wear earplugs. Why would that matter?

Dear Reader: Your sister has developed a condition known as external auditory canal exostosis. The word "exostosis" refers to an area of new growth on an existing bone. In this case, as the name describes, the new bone is growing within the external ear canal. However, exostoses can occur on any bone in the body. They are most often seen in the feet, as the bony growth often referred to as a heel spur. They can also occur in the hip region, the knee, the sinuses and, more rarely, in the jaw. Exostoses often arise as a result of chronic irritation or injury. In some cases, the additional growth appears without a clear cause. There's some evidence that people with a family history of exostoses are at increased risk of themselves developing the condition.

The fact that your sister has been diagnosed with surfer's ear tells us that she's been spending a lot of time in colder water. The condition is most common in surfers in areas where water temperatures are in the mid-60s or lower. It can also occur in cold-water swimmers, divers and kayakers, and even in sailors who spend extended time on a wet and windy deck.