Ask the Doctors: Scabies burrow into skin, cause extreme itch

Dear Doctor: My wife and I had to go back to our offices, so our 4-year-old son is back in day care. About six weeks in, he got an itchy rash that drove him nuts. His pediatrician says it's scabies. What is that? She says it's likely he got it at day care, and we're worried it will happen again.

Dear Reader: The word "scabies" comes from the name of a microscopic mite known as Sarcoptes scabiei var. hominis -- the human itch mite.

Scabies are minute insectlike organisms -- about the size of the point of a pin -- that are related to ticks. They're extremely contagious and are passed along through direct and prolonged human contact. You won't get scabies from a quick hug or a handshake. However, in situations such as a day care, where children spend a lot of time together in close quarters, are physical in their play, and often share communal toys, pillows and blankets, an infestation can spread quickly.

Impregnated female mites burrow under the topmost layers of skin, where they create tunnels and lay two to three eggs per day. Once hatched, the mite larvae return to the skin's surface. There, they construct what are known as molting pouches, where they mature. The new adults will then either migrate to other parts of the body, or to another person's skin.