Ask the Doctors: Menopause has specific and general meanings

When someone experiences menopause at age 40 or younger, it is known as premature menopause. If it occurs between the ages of 40 and 45, it's called early menopause. These terms don't refer to the symptoms of perimenopause, but to the absence of a menstrual cycle for a full year. Women with a family history of early or premature menopause are more likely to experience it themselves. Additional factors include a history of smoking, which research has linked to earlier menopause. Health conditions such as autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue syndrome and HIV/AIDS can play a role. Women who are anorexic or bulimic may increase their chances of experiencing early or premature menopause. Certain genetic disorders can raise the risk of premature ovarian failure. And menopause can also be triggered by medical interventions, such as a hysterectomy, or by some cancer treatments.