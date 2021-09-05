Ask the Doctors: Medical-grade honey is a viable tool in wound care

As researchers began to look more closely at honey, they discovered that the antibacterial and antimicrobial properties it had been credited with in folk medicine were indeed real. Studies have shown that honey has an inhibitory effect on scores of different kinds of bacteria and other microbes. This includes salmonella, shigella, H. pylori and E. coli, which can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, and some of which can lead to serious illness and even death.

Honey's antimicrobial properties work in several ways. It's acidic, so its low pH inhibits bacterial growth. And unlike antibiotics, which damage a bacterium's cell walls, honey deprives the microorganism of water. The low moisture content of honey starves bacteria of the water they require to survive and grow. At the same time, its high sugar content induces osmosis, a process that physically extracts moisture from microbes and hinders their growth. Complex enzymatic interactions also inflict damage on microbes. Honey forms a protective barrier and keeps the wound moist. At the same time, micronutrients nourish the injured tissues and promote healing.

But if you are tempted to reach for a jar of honey in your pantry to rub on a burn or wound, hold off. Unlike the honey that Grandma used, medical-grade honey is a sterile product that has been formulated and processed for safety and efficacy and is less likely to cause an immune system reaction. The specific type of honey matters, too. A variety known as Manuca honey contains antibacterial agents in greater concentrations than other honeys, as well as several other distinct compounds that make it uniquely well-suited for healing. Various types of medical-grade honey are used in healing wounds and burns, for managing skin conditions such as eczema and dermatitis, for gastrointestinal infections and for digestive health. With resistance to antimicrobial medications becoming an ever more serious problem, medical-grade honey offers a viable alternative avenue of treatment.

