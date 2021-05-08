Ask the Doctors: Long-haul COVID similar to post-polio syndtome

Dear Doctor: Your column about long-haul COVID-19 started a conversation at our house about why some viruses will keep getting you sick even after you've recovered. A friend of our family is having a hard time with something called post-polio syndrome. Is that the same kind of thing?

Dear Reader: You're not alone is seeing the similarities between long-haul COVID-19 and post-polio syndrome. We recently heard from a reader in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, who wrote to say that people with post-polio syndrome have great empathy for COVID-19 long-haulers and understand the challenges that these people face.

As a recap, long-haul COVID-19 refers to the ongoing adverse health effects of coronavirus infection, which can last for weeks, and even months, after the initial phase of their illness has passed. Symptoms include persistent fatigue or exhaustion; ongoing shortness of breath; heart arrhythmias, including a racing heartbeat; pain in the muscles and joints; and headache. Many patients report difficulties with concentration and memory, which they refer to as "brain fog." Some experience uneven recoveries in which they appear to be on the mend but relapse into illness again.