Ask the Doctors: Link between DVT, varicose veins is uncertain

Dear Doctors: I inherited my mother's prominent varicose veins, and despite surgery, they are back. My sister recently told me our mother had deep vein thrombosis when she was older. She told me to be careful, and to watch for symptoms. Am I at risk because of my varicose veins?

Dear Reader: Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, is a serious condition that is considered a medical emergency. It occurs when a blood clot, also known as a thrombus, forms in the veins deep within the body. Although DVT is most common below the knee, it also occurs in the thighs, arms or abdomen. It can be caused by slow or reduced blood flow due to prolonged periods of immobility, increased blood pressure within the vein, increases in blood viscosity or physical damage to the veins themselves. The danger is that if a blood clot breaks free, it can travel to the lungs and cause a blockage, known as a pulmonary embolism. This can be fatal.

Whether due to genetics or a range of health conditions, some people are at increased risk of coagulation, which also plays a role in DVT. Additional risk factors include being obese, being older, living with chronic heart or airway disease, having a recent surgery, living with cancer and smoking.