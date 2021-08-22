Ask the Doctors: It's easy for piercings to become infected

Dear Doctor: A few weeks after I got my ears pierced, my right ear lobe hurt a lot and got really itchy. It's OK now, but my mom says that means it got infected. What do you think went wrong? I'm getting another piercing, and I don't want to get another infection.

Dear Reader: We tend to focus on the jewelry that a piercing is going to display, but it's also important to remember that you're starting out with an open wound. Until the site is completely healed, you need to take precautions against infection. This is particularly true because the wound won't be protected from the outside world by a bandage. In addition, it will contain a foreign object that can serve as a conduit for bacteria.

How long a piercing takes to heal depends upon where it's located. A pierced earlobe, which is fatty tissue with good blood flow, takes about six to eight weeks. A piercing on the cartilage of the ear, which has no direct blood supply, can take from four months to a year to fully heal, depending on its location.