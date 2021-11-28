Ask the Doctors: It can takes months to fully recover from mono

The unique combination of disease symptoms is usually adequate to guide a diagnosis. It can be confirmed with blood tests to assess liver function, white blood cell count and the presence of antibodies to the virus. Treatment focuses on managing those symptoms to keep the person comfortable. This begins with plenty of rest, hydration and a healthful diet. Fever, aches and pains can be addressed with acetaminophen or ibuprofen. It's important not to give aspirin to children and teens who have flulike illness, as it has been linked to Reye's syndrome. This is a rare but serious disease that can lead to liver failure, and which can be fatal. Secondary infections sometimes arise in people with mono and must be addressed by a physician. Depending on the severity of the illness, it's possible that the person's spleen may become enlarged. Vigorous activity or contact sports must be avoided for the course of the illness, as there's a risk that the spleen could rupture.