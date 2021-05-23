Ask the Doctors: Initial studies link added sugar to IBD

Dear Doctor: I am 32 years old, and I just learned I have IBD. My doctor thinks the fact that in my family we eat a lot of sweets has something to do with it. I'm not the only one with stomach issues, but I figured since it runs in the family, it is genetic. Do you think it could really be from too much sugar?

Dear Reader: Inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, is a general term used to describe a group of disorders that arise from chronic inflammation of the digestive tract. The most common of these are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Although Crohn's disease can affect any part of the digestive tract, most people experience problems in the area between the ileum, which is the end of the small intestine, and the start of the colon, or large intestine. In ulcerative colitis, the individual develops sores along the inner lining of the colon and rectum. Both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, urgency to defecate, unintended weight loss and fatigue.

It's true there's evidence that IBD, which affects upwards of 3 million people in the U.S., runs in families. Stress, diet and age also appear to play a role. Both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease often develop in a person's 20s and 30s. IBDs are also believed to arise from immune system impairment or malfunction.