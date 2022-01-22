Ask the Doctors: Infants under 1 should not have honey

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. We enjoy hearing from so many of you, and we are doing our best to answer as many of your questions and concerns as we can.

-- In response to a column about medical-grade honey, which is honey that has been specially processed and sterilized for use on the skin in burn and wound care, we heard from several readers. They asked us to make clear that babies younger than 1 year old, whose guts and immune systems are still developing, should never be given honey. The reason is that ingesting honey puts them at risk of developing infant botulism. This is a rare but serious gastrointestinal condition caused by exposure to C. botulinum spores, and which has been associated with honey. Don't offer honey of any kind, not even a taste, to infants younger than 1.

-- Also regarding medical-grade honey, several readers have asked if a prescription is required. The answer is no, you don't need a prescription. Medical-grade honey is available over-the-counter at many large chain and drug stores, and through online retail sites. We can't offer recommendations regarding specific brands, but pharmacists at the stores you visit may be able to offer guidance.