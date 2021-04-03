Ask the Doctors: Increasing plant rich foods brings healthy benefits

Dear Doctor: In our family, some of us have gained weight in quarantine. I've been thinking this might be a good time to try a more plant-based diet. It's supposed to be better for you physically, and I want to know if that's true. We are meat-eaters and aren't interested in going vegan.

Dear Reader: You're far from alone when it comes to putting on a few pounds during the past year of the pandemic. Often referred to as the "quarantine 15" -- or even the "COVID-19 19" -- weight gain is just one of the side effects a number of us are experiencing as we stay hunkered down close to home, cooking and snacking our way through these strange and challenging days. Not only have shelter-in-place orders closed gyms, pools, ball fields and rec centers, but they have separated millions of people from daily physical activities they didn't even realize were helping to keep them fit. Those flights of stairs you take at work or school, the walks through corridors or parking lots or out to lunch -- they all add up. And now, idled at home, so have the extra pounds.