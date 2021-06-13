Ask the Doctors: Herd immunity requires more vaccinations

Dear Doctor: Ever since the pandemic started, people have been talking about "herd immunity" and how they see it happening. Sometimes it doesn't even seem like they're talking about the same idea. What is herd immunity? Has it ever happened? Will we reach it with the novel coronavirus?

Dear Reader: Herd immunity is the protective effect that occurs when enough of a population is resistant to a contagious disease that it becomes difficult for the infection to spread. This widespread immunity helps protect those who remain vulnerable to infection, such as infants and children too young to get the vaccine, as well as adults who may be immunocompromised.

The protective effect of herd immunity is usually arrived at via the process of vaccination. Perhaps the most successful example is smallpox, a contagious and disfiguring disease that once killed one-third of those who became infected. Another great example is polio, which was once one of the most-feared illnesses in the U.S. Caused by the poliovirus, it's a life-threatening disease that left at least 15,000 people paralyzed each year, many of them children.