Ask the Doctors: Gut microbiome could determine ability to lose weight

Dear Doctors: I heard on the news about a study that says your gut microbiome determines whether or not it's easy for you to lose weight. How did they figure that out? Can I change my gut microbiome to help me lose weight?

Dear Reader: You're referring to the results of a study that appeared late last summer in a journal published by the American Society for Microbiology. The gist is just as you stated in your letter -- the composition of someone's gut microbiome appears to play a role in how readily they lose weight. This study, conducted by an independent research institute in Seattle, is the most recent offering in a line of inquiry that dates back decades.

Starting in the 1980s, studies began to hint at a link between obesity and the composition of microbes living in the gut. The research began in mice, then expanded to explore the issue in humans. The completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003, which decoded the human genetic blueprint, was a tipping point. It gave researchers the tools to study the workings of the human body, as well as the trillions of microbes it plays host to, at the molecular level. The result is a robust body of research into the topic of what role the gut microbiome may play in weight and weight loss.