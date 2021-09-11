Ask the Doctors: Get nutrients from food, not supplements

-- We've been getting an important coronavirus vaccine question from a number of readers who are in treatment for cancer, or who are otherwise dealing with a weakened or compromised immune system. A reader in Naples, Florida, said that soon after her husband became fully vaccinated, a cancer diagnosis meant he began immunotherapy and chemotherapy, which suppress the immune system. "Do you have any information on how much protection cancer patients have?" she asked. "Interestingly, the CDC didn't mention this group in their latest publicized guidance. I think it would be an important issue for your column to address, as there are many cancer patients, unfortunately." Due to the need to first confirm that the vaccines work in people with healthy immune systems, the initial COVID-19 vaccines studies did not include those who were immunosuppressed. And because we are still in the early stages of the vaccine rollout, it's not yet clear how effective the vaccines might be in these groups of people. Although it's possible the vaccines may not be as effective, it is still strongly recommended that most cancer patients, who are at increased risk from COVID-19, get the vaccine. Even a modicum of protection is better than none at all. Unvaccinated cancer patients should be sure to discuss the risks and benefits of the vaccine with their oncologist.