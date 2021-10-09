Ask the Doctors: Freshwater amoeba is rare but deadly

Once the amoeba has entered the nasal passages, it travels to the brain. There, it can cause an infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis, or PAM. This results in swelling in the brain and is usually fatal.

The good news: Although each case of infection with Naegleria fowleri gets a lot of news coverage, in reality it's quite rare. There have only been 148 known cases between 1962 and 2019. Infection with Naegleria fowleri doesn't occur from swallowing contaminated water, it isn't passed from one person to another, and it doesn't occur in salt water.

Symptoms are similar to those of bacterial meningitis. They begin with the sudden onset of a severe headache centered at the temples and front of the head, along with fever, nausea and vomiting. This is followed by a stiff neck, altered mental state, hallucinations and seizures.