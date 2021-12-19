Ask the Doctors: Flu shot lessens the strain on health care providers

Additional medical visits strain our already-stressed health care system. All the more reason to get your flu shot, as well as the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking of which, data collected by British and U.S. researchers finds no signs of trouble when people get both vaccines at the same time. If you're still concerned, you can space out your vaccination appointments by a few weeks.

The good news is that by adding a flu vaccine to the precautions you're already taking, you're significantly lowering your risk of getting seriously ill. Exceptions to the flu shot recommendation are people with severe allergies to any ingredient in a flu vaccine. Your health care provider can help you determine if that's the case. People with egg allergies need to discuss the vaccine with their health care providers. So do those who have had Guillain-Barre syndrome. Depending on the specifics, some people in each of these categories may be advised not to get the flu vaccine. However, that's a minute subset of people who are eligible for the vaccine. By getting vaccinated, you're not only protecting yourself, but also your family, your community and the health care providers who are working so hard -- and risking so much -- to keep us all safe.