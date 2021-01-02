Ask the Doctors: Fitness trackers can predict illness

Dear Doctors: My husband caught a cold this summer, and he swears the readings from his fitness tracker a few days before warned him that he was about to be sick. Do you think that's really possible?

Dear Reader: Your husband's observations about how changes in the data from his fitness tracker preceded the onset of a cold actually dovetail with the findings of a study that were published at the start of the year. And it's not the first research of its kind to make the connection. With millions of people now using fitness trackers, scientists are diving into the trove of uploaded data to see what the details may be able to reveal about public health.

For anyone unfamiliar with fitness trackers, they're wearable sensors, much like a wristwatch, that measure a range of activity and health metrics. Depending on the device -- there are dozens of different brands and types -- fitness trackers measure steps taken, total mileage, speed, direction, elevation climbed and duration of activity. On the physiological side of things, they can track heart rate, heart rhythms, skin temperature and minutes of sleep. Some manufacturers even claim that, using motion sensors and algorithms, their models can map how long someone spends in the various stages of sleep. (Full disclosure: Many sleep specialists are skeptical about the accuracy of the sleep-stage results.)