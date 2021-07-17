Ask the Doctors: Endometriosis causes extra layer of tissue to grow

Dear Doctor: I was 37 years old when I was diagnosed with endometriosis. Now my 22-year-old daughter is having a lot of the same problems that I did when she gets her period. What is actually happening when you have endometriosis?

Dear Reader: To understand endometriosis, we first need to talk about the endometrial lining. Also known as the endometrium, it's a dual layer of specialized tissue found in people with uteruses. It lines the interior of the uterus and plays a role in both menstruation and pregnancy.

The inner layer of endometrial cells attaches to the smooth, muscular walls of the uterus and serves as something like an anchor. The top layer responds to the monthly hormonal shifts that take place in people of child-bearing age. At the time of ovulation, the endometrium thickens and prepares to nourish a fertilized egg. If conception doesn't take place, the endometrial lining is shed. That's what we commonly refer to as a period.