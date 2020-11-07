Ask the Doctors: Drusen severity depends on whether they're hard or soft

Dear Doctor: My eye doctor says I have something called "drusen" on top of my retina. I've read that this is connected to macular degeneration, and I'm worried. Can you please explain more about it?

Dear Reader: The term "drusen" is the plural of the German word "druse," which means node. In a medical context, drusen refers to small deposits of debris within the retina. That's the layer of tissue that lines the back of the eye and contains light-sensing cells known as photoreceptors. Drusen are found not on top of the retina, as you mention in your question, but in an area known as Bruch's membrane. It's a very thin layer of cells that separates the upper layers of the retina, including the photoreceptors, from an area known as the choroid. This is a network of blood vessels that deliver oxygen and nutrients to the macula, the functional center of the retina.

In order to diagnose the presence of drusen, your eye doctor performs a dilated eye exam. It involves the use of special eye drops that prevent the iris, which is the part of the eye that controls the size of the pupil, from contracting. With the iris wide open, the doctor can then use either a special instrument to see into the back of the eye or a special camera to photograph the interior structures. Drusen will appear as yellowish-white spots within the retina.