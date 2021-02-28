Ask the Doctors: Dad;s diabetes causes painful peripheral neuropathy in feet

Dear Doctor: My dad is 65 years old and has Type 2 diabetes. He recently developed pain in his feet, which his doctor says is peripheral neuropathy. What is that, and what treatments are available?

Dear Reader: Neuropathy is a condition in which the nervous system malfunctions due to either disease or some kind of damage. The addition of the word "peripheral" means the problem lies in the vast and complex network of nerves that serves the body.

The peripheral nervous system collects and sends vital sensory information to the central nervous system, which is made up of the brain and the spinal cord. When you drop that hot frying pan handle, break into a sweat on a hot day or keep your balance with your eyes closed, that's all thanks to information your peripheral nervous system has sent to your brain.

It's estimated that 20 million people in the United States experience some kind of peripheral neuropathy. Sometimes the damage is limited to a single nerve, but most often the condition affects groups of nerves. Symptoms include numbness, twitching, throbbing or tingling, burning sensations, problems with balance, or skin sensitivity so acute that ordinary stimuli, like the touch of a shirt on bare skin, are interpreted as pain.