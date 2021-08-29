Ask the Doctors: COVID vaccine safe with other vaccine regimens

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a mid-summer letters column. We hope you're enjoying the extra daylight, playing things safe with your leisure activities and taking extra care as the delta variant of the coronavirus makes its unwelcome presence known.

-- Speaking of which, we're still getting a lot of questions about the vaccine and vaccination protocols. Top of the list is whether or not it's OK to get the coronavirus vaccine alongside other types of vaccinations. The answer is yes. It's true that in the early days of the vaccine rollout, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a buffer period. However, that is no longer required. Vaccination against the coronavirus need not interfere with any other vaccine regimen, and vice versa.

-- Another popular line of inquiry comes from readers who have had very few, or even no, side effects after getting vaccinated. "Our family all experienced a sore arm, but nothing else, not even with the second dose," a reader wrote. "Does this mean I got the wrong dose, or that it's not working?" Vaccine side effects got a lot of media coverage. However, in the clinical trials for the vaccines, side effects occurred in only about 50% of those who were vaccinated. And yet, vaccine efficacy was a robust 94%. Your concern is understandable, but a lack of side effects does not mean the vaccine didn't "take."