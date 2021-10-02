Ask the Doctors: COVID vaccine is more important than ever

The data that are being collected regarding the delta variant show that this version of the virus not only replicates more quickly than the original coronavirus, but it also produces far more virus particles than any of the previous variants. The significantly higher R0 number of the delta variant has affected the course of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it has been shown that vaccinated individuals who become infected with the delta variant can also pass along the virus -- though they are infectious for a shorter time than those who are unvaccinated. This has led to a confusing and seemingly contradictory turning point in this pandemic. That is, you should absolutely get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, because the vaccines protect you against developing serious illness. And absolutely do continue to wear a mask when you're spending time indoors in public areas. The delta variant's R0 is so high, it shows us that this newer version of the coronavirus is far more contagious than the original. We recommend the use of the highly effective N-95 masks, which have once again become available to the general public. And please be patient. The virus continues to change, which means the guidance on staying safe will evolve as well.