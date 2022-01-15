Ask the Doctors: COVID booster shots still available to many

The CDC's decision also allows people to receive a booster shot that is different from their original vaccination. It is recommended that recipients of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines who elect to get a booster have it administered six months after the second dose of the initial vaccination cycle. Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are advised to receive a booster shot at least two months after the first dose. The boosters are the same vaccine as the original, but include just one-half of a dose. When it comes to side effects, people report that they are similar to those experienced with the initial vaccine. That includes pain at the vaccination site, fatigue, muscle pain, fever, headache and chills.

Regarding your question about the benefits of the mix-and-match approach to the vaccine, in which someone gets a different type of booster, the evidence at this time is preliminary. However, it does appear that mixing two different types of COVID-19 vaccine results in a stronger immune response than when matching the booster to the original vaccine. Boosters of all three vaccines have received the green light. However, the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses of the mRNA vaccine appear to be more effective than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Although this is a column about booster shots, we want to once again urge our readers to please get vaccinated if their age and health conditions allow it. The trio of vaccines that the FDA has approved are highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization in those who become infected with the coronavirus. It's tragic, but those who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to develop severe disease that requires them to be hospitalized.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0