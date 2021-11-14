Ask the Doctors: Cicadian diet another form of intermittent fasting

Recent research has turned up new and intriguing connections between the gut microbiome and the circadian cycle. A study in mice found that the microbes in their guts produced measurably more of a natural antimicrobial compound during the day than at night. It made them better at fending off possible food poisoning during the hours they were most likely to be eating. This may shed light on why people who experience chronic sleep disruption have been found to be more susceptible to intestinal infections. The results of another study, which restricted the times rodents were given food, suggested that the way in which the body metabolizes fats depended on the time of day that food is consumed.