Ask the Doctors: Cervical surgery relieves mystery itch

Dear Doctors: A friend had to get one of his cervical discs replaced because it got damaged from surfing. He was surprised when his doctor said that getting a new disc is also why a constant itch along his right forearm finally went away. What's the connection? Why would neck surgery fix that itch?

Dear Reader: You're referring to a condition known as brachioradial pruritus. Pruritus is just a fancy word for itchiness. Brachioradial refers to the source of the itch -- a certain muscle located in the forearm. Known as the brachioradialis, it flexes the forearm at the elbow. Taken together, the term brachioradial pruritus refers to localized itching, tingling, burning or stinging sensations that run along the outer part of the forearm. It can affect one or both arms and, in rare cases, the itchiness can spread to the neck, shoulders and even the lower leg. The condition is more common in women than in men, particularly those with lighter skin tones, and it occurs most often between the ages of 45 and 65. Instead of irritants that directly affect the skin, the itchiness from this condition arises due to a nerve disorder. That's why scratching the area won't alleviate the itch. Some people with the condition have reported that scratching only makes the itchiness worse.