Ask the Doctors: Body metabolizes caffeine slower as you age

-- After a column about newly pierced ears and infection, we heard from a reader in Pennsylvania. She experienced the redness, itching and soreness we mentioned, but for an entirely different reason. "I went to my doctor, and it was determined that I was probably allergic to nickel in the earring post," she wrote. "Although the earring was advertised as 'surgical steel,' some amount of nickel can still be present. Until then, I was unaware of a nickel allergy." Nickel is a frequent cause of metal allergy, and even a small amount can lead to contact dermatitis. Titanium and 14k gold are both good options for new piercings.

-- A reader from Alaska asked about biotin, which is one of the B vitamins. We had discussed how biotin can interfere with certain lab test results, including those used to diagnose heart attack. "Is there a safe amount of time where one could stop taking a multivitamin with 30 mcg of biotin and not have it be a factor?" he asked. There's no recommended daily allowance for the vitamin, but the 30 mcg you're getting in your daily multivitamin is considered reasonable. Unless someone is taking mega-doses of 5,000 mcg or more, it is believed that stopping the vitamin for 72 hours should be adequate. That said, always let your doctor and the lab know about your biotin intake whenever tests are scheduled.

As always, thank you again for staying in touch. We love hearing from you. The pandemic continues to dominate our mail, so we're back next week with another coronavirus-specific letters column.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.

