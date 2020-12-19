Ask the Doctors: Bee venom shows promise, but needs more study

Dear Doctors: We heard a story on the news that bee venom can cure breast cancer. Is that really true? How does stuff like that even get researched?

Dear Reader: It's true that recent research has shown that an active component found in the venom from honeybees is toxic to certain types of cancer cells. Before we get any deeper into this topic, though, it's important to note these results were obtained in laboratory tests. So, while bee venom has indeed shown promise in killing a range of cancer cells, a treatment based on these findings that can be used in humans will take years more study and testing.

It may seem that using bee venom to fight cancer comes out of left field, but the idea actually reaches back to the dawn of medicine. The pharmaceutical use of honeybee products, known as apitherapy, dates back at least 5,000 years to ancient Egypt, China and Greece. Medical practitioners of the time used honeybee venom to treat joint inflammation and pain, and the antibacterial properties of honey were harnessed in approaches as various as treating wounds, easing indigestion and embalming the dead. In modern medicine, bee venom has become a subject of interest in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.