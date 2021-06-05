Ask the Doctors: Aortic regurgitation often symptom-free when mild

Dear Doctor: I am a 72-year-old man and have been diagnosed with aortic regurgitation. My cardiologist said since I'm not experiencing any of the usual symptoms connected with this, he thinks I should just continue to monitor it until I do. What can I expect if and when I do start experiencing symptoms?

Dear Reader: Aortic regurgitation is a condition in which the aortic valve in the heart isn't closing properly. The aortic valve separates the left ventricle, which is the lower pumping chamber of the heart, from the aorta. When functioning properly, it's a one-way valve that closes completely between heartbeats. As with the other three cardiac valves, the main job of the aortic valve is to maintain the one-way flow of blood through the heart.

When someone has aortic regurgitation, the valve isn't closing tightly. This allows a portion of the oxygen-rich blood, which the left ventricle had just pushed into the aorta during a heartbeat, to flow back into the chamber as the ventricle relaxes. The leakage interferes with optimal blood flow through the heart and throughout the body.