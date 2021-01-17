Ask the Doctors: Adding Herceptin to breast cancer treatment

Dear Doctors: I've been diagnosed with breast cancer and really appreciate your recent columns on the subject. What can you tell me about Herceptin? My oncologist has suggested it for after chemotherapy is finished. What is it going to do?

Dear Readers: Herceptin is the brand name for a drug called trastuzumab. It's a targeted therapy that's often used in conjunction with chemotherapy to treat a certain type of breast cancer. Herceptin is one of a class of drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made proteins that play an important role in directing a patient's immune response. It has also been approved for treating stomach cancers that have become metastatic, which means the cancer has spread beyond its original location and reached other parts of the body.

The fact that your doctor has recommended Herceptin suggests you have a type of cancer known as HER2-positive. That means the cancer cells have more than the normal amount of a certain type of protein on their surface. That protein is called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, commonly shortened to HER2. Although the HER2 protein is present on the outside of all breast cells, some cancer cells have extra copies of the gene that makes the protein. When this is the case, it's referred to as HER2-positive cancer, and it accounts for about one-fourth of all cases of breast cancer.