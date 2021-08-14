Ask Amy: Yard-yacht sails into the neighborhood

Dear Amy: My husband and I bought a house a year ago. We had, at the time, a 24-foot boat, which we kept in a gravel spot next to the driveway. (The spot was designed for this kind of thing.)

By the way, if you don't know boats, this thing was big and looked even bigger out of the water.

We've met most of our neighbors and all seem very kind, including “John and Barbara.”

John posted on the popular social media app Nextdoor about our boat. His comment wasn't related to the actual thread, but the gist of the comment was: "At least your neighbors don't park a huge yacht in the middle of their yard!"

I was shocked. And now I'm hurt.

Unrelated to this event, we sold the boat. (But we just bought a 20-foot camper to replace it.)

There is no HOA. We are not violating any code. MANY in our neighborhood have campers or boats, and while most yards are very well tended, there are a few standouts with tall weeds and unkempt trees. (Ours is neatly kept.)

We haven't interacted with John and Barbara much — they winter in Florida and we don't walk the neighborhood at the same hours.