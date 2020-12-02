Ask Amy: Worker wonders how to respond to slur

— Disgusted

Dear Disgusted: I shared your question with Maurice Ruffin, a New Orleans attorney, professor of writing, and author of one of my favorite novels, the powerful “We Cast a Shadow” (2020, One World).

Here is his response: “I’m sorry for your pain. I know how it feels to have random acquaintances use the ‘N’ word. I’ve been called the ‘N’ word myself; most recently by a white woman who thought I was out of earshot. I let her know what I thought of that. She was ashamed to have been caught and called out.

“Toni Morrison said that racism is designed to distract you. And I believe it. I also think the work of racism is to silence you. I’m sure all the people you mentioned are aware that the word is a slur. No doubt, that’s why they used it in the first place. Maybe they think it's cool or dangerous to use it. That's not your problem.