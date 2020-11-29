Ask Amy: Woman wants to get out of her own way

Dear Amy: I recently received some news, and went to tell my husband.
I didn’t realize that I was interrupting a work issue, and he snapped and said, “You don’t have to tell me everything, and ask so many questions.”
Later that day, my boss had an hour-long talk with me about how I’m not enough of a team player.
My husband later apologized (it’s incredibly rare for him to show frustration like that), but now I can’t get that day of my head.
I’ve always been a chatty, outgoing person. I’ve been raised to ask questions if I don’t know the answers. I’m enthusiastic and when I show an interest in something, I love hearing what people have to say.
I can’t stop thinking that I’ve actually just been annoying people my whole life, and that my co-workers, who I thought I got along with, may find me hard to work with.
We have just started a fertility journey, which has me worried. My mom has had some health concerns, and I’ve been helping her out.
Plus, the pandemic. I know there are real stressors out there.
But that one day has me thinking that just being ME is wrong, that I’m annoying, and that I need to fundamentally change.
How can I get out of my own head?
— Annoying
Dear Annoying: My theory is that the pandemic has caused many of us to journey — perhaps too far — into our own heads.
Let’s establish that “being you” is NOT wrong, but stress will amplify some habits and insecurities.
It is normal to ruminate about a challenging job review, but when you are confronted with critical feedback, the healthiest thing to do is to use it to make whatever adjustments you can.
You received an hour-long directive from your boss, but you don’t offer specifics. Is that because you weren’t able to hear anything beyond, “You’re not enough of a team player,” due to the whooshing sound in your head?
It is a challenge to pause and actively listen, when you are an enthusiastic talker (trust me, I know!). Some of your questions might seem redundant to people who believe they have already addressed them — were you listening?
You cannot change your temperament (you seem bubbly and lively, which is wonderful), but you CAN change your habits.
I highly recommend the book “You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters,” by journalist Kate Murphy (2020, Celadon Books). Murphy describes listening as less a behavior than a state of mind. She also quotes Calvin Coolidge (!) who said, “Nobody ever lost his job by listening too much.”
Dear Amy: About eight weeks ago, we loaned our daughter and son-in-law $5,000 because they got themselves into a financial bind. They both make good money, but are bad money managers.
She promised to pay us back in a couple of weeks when they received their $5,000 deposit back from a house they had been renting.
Four weeks after the loan, we texted her to ask what the status of the loan was and she went ballistic on us, sending us a terrible text.
We haven’t heard from her since then. She sent us $2,000 recently, but there has been no other communication.
We are not sure how to handle this.
— Perplexed
Dear Perplexed: The dynamic after loaning money to people often seems backward when the recipient responds to generosity with hostility or defensiveness, rather than with gratitude. I suppose that this is because the act of asking for money exposes a tender touchpoint. By asking, they are admitting that they have failed.
I suggest that you remain steadfast. Don’t bite the hook your daughter dangled with her rudeness; this was either consciously or unconsciously meant to distract you from the fact that she and her husband owe you a substantial amount.
Communicate with her: “You asked for what you needed, and we responded. There is no need for you to be hostile; just let us know when you can repay the rest of the loan.”
Please, remember this the next time she hits you up.
