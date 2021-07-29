Ask Amy: Woman feels the tick tock biological clock

Dear Amy: I am a woman about to turn 35 years old. I have been with my boyfriend for a year and a half. He is a wonderful, caring and nurturing man who will stick with me through thick and thin. He’d be a wonderful dad.

Neither of us have ever had children. We have had many discussions about our future: getting married, living together, and having kids.

We have ideas, but no plans.

My problem is that not only am I getting the: "Tick Tock your biological clock is ticking" pressure from friends, but I am putting a lot of pressure on myself to hurry up and have children because of my age.

I have many fears about this. I have had failed relationships with other men I thought I would spend my life with.

I don't want another failed relationship, especially with children involved.

I would like to live with this man and be married before having children.

I feel like if I were still in my 20s I could take my time (thank goodness I did wait while I was in my 20s).

My therapist says that fear of my advancing age is NOT a good reason to have children.

I'm glad she helped to put that in perspective.