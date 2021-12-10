Ask Amy: Wife spends and sets up private accounts

I granted her power of attorney in case of my incapacitation and made her my beneficiary, as she requested, several years ago. Now, I find out, she never did that in return!

She has hidden all of her inherited assets in a living trust. In the meantime, I cannot save enough for our retirement and I am constantly worried about our finances. I wake up at least once a week in the middle of the night worrying about finances.

I don’t know how much longer I can keep going like this! What can I do?

– Tired and Taxed

Dear Tired: Given the lack of financial trust between you two, it would be a good idea to immediately remove your wife as your power of attorney.

You should then be honest with her that you can no longer afford the $3,300 rent, and so she will need to pay half of the rental expense and share other household expenses.

The money and the property she inherited from her father rightfully belong to her. She might be deliberately keeping these assets separate in order to prevent them from being considered “community property.”