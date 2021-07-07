Ask Amy: Wife’s drunken ‘truth bomb’ leads to crisis

You have the right and the responsibility to attend to your own sadness over this distancing, and you must communicate about her behavior and how it affects you.

The ideal place to do this is in the office of a marriage counselor. Communicating truthfully can be extremely painful, and it might not save your marriage, but it will liberate you from this joyless and anxious relationship limbo.

Dear Amy: I have done a pretty poor job of attending to my friendships during the pandemic. I started out strong, but gradually, as the isolation ground on and on, my contact with and responses to friends really suffered.

Now that we seem to be coming out of this lengthy period, I’m looking for ways to try to pick up the pieces.

Do you have any creative suggestions?

– Tired

Dear Tired: When in doubt, send a postcard.

In my opinion, the lowly postcard, sent through the mail with a stamp is a delightful secret weapon. I have an extensive collection of those sent to me over the years and do my best to reciprocate and send out my own.