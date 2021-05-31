Ask Amy : Wife is riding the tilt-a-whirl of husband’s addiction

Dear Amy: I am married to an addict.

He recently completed treatment for a third time.

When he came home from rehab, there was a distance between us. I noticed it almost immediately.

I asked him if he had been talking to another woman, and he denied it.

Being with an addict, I've been trained to know when something's not right.

I invaded his privacy and went through some of his stuff.

I found call records that he's been talking to a 20-year-old girl (14 years younger than him). I was livid.

I freaked out on him and gave him an ultimatum. I said, “Cut it off with her, or leave.”

That didn't go well, and I ended up begging him to stay with me.

Now I am unsure if he really wants to be with me.

I feel like he keeps doing shady things that make me question his honesty.

We've been to a few couples counseling sessions, but nothing has been resolved. In fact, I am now going alone because I'm insecure and anxious.

He says these are my problems to fix — not his.