Ask Amy: Waning sex life not necessarily the norm

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 29 years. We’re both in our early 60s. Our relationship is caring and loving, but we no longer have sex. It’s been nearly a year since the last time, and nearly another year since the time before that. When we were younger, our sex life was passionate and robust. But it tapered off over time. We don’t talk about this.

Once in a while I’ll suggest that we think about “doing it” more often, and he seems agreeable, but it doesn’t happen unless I initiate. And even then, it’s pretty, um, rudimentary. I don’t think this bothers him. We get along well and are very comfortable with each other. We’re way past the point of being wildly attracted to each other. I’ll admit that I’ve let inertia take over, but it bothers me to think I’ll likely not have sex again, and that we’ve just let it go.

I’d like things to be different. I worry about what our relationship will turn into if I lose that special intimacy with him forever.

Do most long-married couples just stop having sex? What is the “norm?”

Is it up to me to turn things around?

— Sexless at 60