Ask Amy: Vacation plans have expanded too far

Dear Amy: I have an aunt who is at the end of her life. She may die within a couple of weeks.

I live in a different province, and due to COVID I won't be able to say goodbye in person or attend the funeral, but I do want to send flowers and donate to a charity.

Does the etiquette surrounding flowers/donations change at all? Should anything be sent to the dying person in advance, or should it be treated like a regular passing and flowers be sent to the family after?

— Confused in BC

Dear Confused: Do not send your aunt a funeral spray. But if you think that a beautiful bouquet of her favorite flowers would make her happy (I could imagine that it might), then send them to her.

The most important thing for you to do for your aunt in advance of her death is to let her know how much you love and appreciate her. Whether that is through a card, letter, a video shot on your phone and shown to her — you have the opportunity to tell her that you love her, and that she means a lot to you.