Ask Amy: Unvaccinated elder parents plan to attend graduation

Dear Amy: My parents, in their late-70s, are not planning to get the COVID vaccine. Although we have had respectful conversations about the issue, I don’t expect that I will persuade them to change their minds.

They have no underlying health conditions and still live independently, at home, several hours from us.

One of our children graduates in June. My husband and I are vaccinated, and our children (all eligible) will be vaccinated by then.

We invited my parents to join us. They are thrilled, as we haven’t seen them for a year. They will stay with us and mingle at our outdoor Open House (with several of my other (likely unvaccinated) siblings.

As a vaccine supporter, I’m terrified of the risk my parents are taking.

They feel it is their choice. I respect that, but should it affect my planning of graduation events? Should it affect our future interactions?

— Disappointed Daughter