Ask Amy: Uninterrupted conversations lead to monologues

They are often defensive and hostile to the suggestion, saying, “It wouldn't work" even though they've never tried it.

For those of us who have put in some hard work on ourselves, it's hard to watch them go through the same patterns over and over and refuse to talk to professionals.

– Frustrated

Dear Frustrated: Even though I am of the generation you critique for not taking care of ourselves, I cannot reject your blanket assertion because I think you’re right!

To spitball my own assertions, I’ll try to explain that we boomers were raised by a generation who had stoically survived – and suffered through – a global conflict. Our parents encouraged us to “keep calm and carry on,” “suck it up,” and sometimes demonstrated unhealthy forms of “self-medication” in the form of nightly cocktails.

They also did not discuss what they considered to be “private” feelings with their children, and so their children – my generation – had to more or less figure things out, without a lot of guidance.

Also, mental health treatment has made huge leaps and strides in the last 20 to 30 years, thanks in part to the work and advocacy of boomers. (You’re welcome, by the way…)