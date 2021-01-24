Ask Amy: Unhappy husband seeks to heal heartache

And yet, I do feel compassion for you. I can imagine that at this point in your life, you might look back and recognize how very cowardly some of your choices have been.

I think, too, of your wife. You don’t have much to say about her, which reveals how sidelined she is.

You are sidelined, too. You seem to have lost track of your emotional core. Your early heartbreak may have traumatized you and stunted your emotional maturing. It’s as if you closed and locked a door.

I assume that as much as you obviously love your children, you also remain somewhat hidden from them. I hope that over the years you have encouraged them to be more emotionally present and brave than you have been.

No, I don’t think this is the way you want to spend your remaining years.

You would definitely benefit from therapy. I’m talking about deep, emotional work with a therapist who specializes in working with men in mid-life.

Unlocking that long-locked door will bring you in closer touch with the authentic man who has been hiding behind his heartache and using infidelity as a remedy and excuse.