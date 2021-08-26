Ask Amy: Traumatized friend now causes more concern

I put a sticky note inside, detailing my size, and noting that the money I owed her was inside the box.

Today she came over and told me that I owed her $85 – $70 for the shoes and $15 to ship them back.

I paid her the $15 and then told her, “I put the money in the shoebox!”

She was bummed and said she didn’t see the note when she shipped the shoes back.

I said I would give her another $70. She said no it was her fault.

Now I am wondering, what’s the proper thing to do?

– Shoeless Jill

Dear Shoeless: Even though – strictly speaking – it is not required of you, I think you should pay your friend another $70, and then YOU – not she – should contact the shoe company, armed with the shipping tracking number, and do your very best to attempt to have your cash refunded in some form or fashion.

It seems logical (to me, anyway) that if you are fit enough to hike, you should also have handled the return shipping on this order.

If you had packed the box and taken it to the PO yourself, you could have saved yourself some money, and your friend a lot of shoe leather.