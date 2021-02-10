Ask Amy: Trauma survivor struggles to cope

Trichotillomania is a disorder characterized by obsessive and repetitive hair pulling. This can lead to hair loss and bald spots. Some people also pull at their eye lashes or eyebrows.

This is a form of self-harm. The stress and anxiety of experiencing your childhood trauma — and holding it in — is causing you to literally pull your hair out, which may actually bring some temporary relief from your pain and anxiety.

My first recommendation is that if you are currently in an “off” mode, you must revive your therapy. You don’t say whether you have disclosed your childhood trauma to your therapist (I assume you have). Because you are ruminating and reviving your memories on a daily basis, it’s time to go back (virtually, if necessary), because your body and your mind are telling you something new.

In my opinion, the “missing component” you are wondering about is the choice you face about disclosing this to your sisters.

Just guessing here, but do you think that what happened to you might have also happened to them?